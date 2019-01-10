Wrestling1.10.jpg

Challis wrestler Kasen Hohnstein readies to pin his opponent with a double arm bar in junior varsity action at the Buhl Invitational tournament last week.

 Brenda Bullock photo

The Challis Blackheart wrestlers spent part of their Christmas break traveling to the Buhl Invitational tournament on Jan. 4 and 5. Several wrestlers came home with medals,

At the Canyon Ridge junior varsity tournament, Kasen Hohnstein went 3-3 and placed sixth. Charlie Bullock and Brandon Tamayo each went 1-2, leaving them just short of the medal round.

In the varsity tournament, Kade Bruno went 4-0, winning the tournament. Cooper Erickson went 5-1, placing third. Bruin Bradshaw went 4-2 and placed fourth. Blaine Amar was 0-2, but wrestled hard with a sprained ankle.

Challis travels to Wendell for a Jan. 11 and 12 tournament. The next home match is scheduled for Jan. 22 against Salmon.

