The Challis Blackheart wrestlers spent part of their Christmas break traveling to the Buhl Invitational tournament on Jan. 4 and 5. Several wrestlers came home with medals,
At the Canyon Ridge junior varsity tournament, Kasen Hohnstein went 3-3 and placed sixth. Charlie Bullock and Brandon Tamayo each went 1-2, leaving them just short of the medal round.
In the varsity tournament, Kade Bruno went 4-0, winning the tournament. Cooper Erickson went 5-1, placing third. Bruin Bradshaw went 4-2 and placed fourth. Blaine Amar was 0-2, but wrestled hard with a sprained ankle.
Challis travels to Wendell for a Jan. 11 and 12 tournament. The next home match is scheduled for Jan. 22 against Salmon.