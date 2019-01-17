Members of the Challis Blackhearts wrestling team traveled to Salmon on Wednesday, Jan. 9, where they took on Ririe in a dual meet.
Challis had two wins, coming from Kade Bruno and Cooper Erickson.
Wrestlers traveled to Wendell for the Magic Valley Classic on Jan. 11 and 12. Bruin Bradshaw and Erickson each placed first. Bruno finished second, and Blaine Ammar placed third. Dj Lanier was one match out of medals. Charlie Bullock and Brandon Tamayo wrestled better than they have so far this season.
Challis took seventh place out of 20-plus teams and the Blackhearts wrestled tough at the two-day tournament, their coach said.
“We’re getting better every day, boys,” coach Bill Bradshaw said. “Keep up the good and hard work. Sure proud of all of you.”
This week the Blackhearts wrestle at Skyline High School in Idaho Falls at the annual Tiger/Griz tournament on Friday, Jan. 18, and Saturday, Jan. 19.