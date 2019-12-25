Challis Viking Blackheart wrestlers competed three days in a row in mid-December -- at a double dual at Teton High School Dec. 12 against South Fremont and Teton wrestlers and then heading to Marsh Valley for a two-day tournament on Dec. 13 and 14.
Some Vikings got in as many as nine matches in the three days.
The Marsh Valley tourney was a pod-style tournament in which wrestlers are split into groups -- pods -- "and you wrestle everyone in your pod, just like a round robin," according to wrestler Hoak Corgatelli.
Three Vikings wrestled varsity at that tournament -- Bruin Bradshaw at 160, Kasen Hohnstein at 136 and Colton Battley at 98 pounds. The other team members competed at the JV level "so they could get some more even matches under their belts before they must wrestle at some of the bigger tournaments after Christmas break," Corgatelli said.
Hohnstein and Bruin Bradshaw missed their last couple of matches. Hohnstein had a cold and Bradshaw was injured.
Stats from Marsh Valley were:
JV
n Bronc Jensen (98) 1-4, placing seventh
n Aeden Baker (113) 6-0, placing first
n Hoak Corgatelli (113) 5-1, placing second
n Logan Reed (132) 5-3, placing third
n Cody Lloyd (145) 4-2, placing third
n Clay Bullock (160) 1-4, placing fifth
n Charlie Bullock (170) 5-0, placing first
n Averie Robles (220) 5-2, placing second
n Gabe Juarez (285) 3-1, placing third
Varsity
n Colton Battley (98) 1-3, placing fourth
n Kasen Hohnstein (138) 1-3, placing seventh
n Bruin Bradshaw (160) 2-1, placing third
At the Teton contest, Reed, Hohnstein and Bradshaw all got wins.