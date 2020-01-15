Challis Blackheart wrestlers placed 10th at the Canyon Ridge Tournament in Twin Falls last weekend.
In the 98-pound division, Bronc Jensen and Colton Battley each went 1-2.
Hoak Corgatelli went 3-2 in the 106-pound division, placing fifth. Aedan Baker was 1-2 in the 113-pound division.
Logan Reed finished sixth at 4-3 in the 132-pound class. Kasen Hohnstein also placed sixth in the 138-pound class, going 4-3.
Cody Lloyd went 0-2 in the 145-pound class. Charlie Bullock finished sixth at 5-3 in the 160-pound class. Clay Bullock was 0-2 at 170 pounds. George Cecil was 0-2 at 182 pounds.
Avery Robles finished in fifth place in the 220-pound division, going 3-2. Gabe Juarez was 2-2 at 285 pounds.
The Blackhearts compete at North Fremont Jan. 15 and in Wendell on Jan. 17 and 18.