Challis wrestler Kasen Hohnstein placed second in the 138-pound division at last weekend’s Mario D’Orazio tournament in Challis.
Hohnstein went 2-1 on his way to the medal stand.
Teammate Charlie Bullock tied for fifth place in the 160-pound division, going 4-2. Tournament officials called the tie because time ran out to wrestle the fifth and sixth place matches.
Challis placed 14th in the field of 22 teams.
George Cecil was 3-2 in the 182-pound division. Colton Battley was 2-2 in the 98-pound category. Bronc Jensen was 1-2 in the 98-pound division.
Five other Blackheart wrestlers went 1-2 on the weekend: Hoak Corgatelli at 106, Cody Lloyd at 145, Clay Bullock at 170, Avery Robles at 220 and Gabe Juarez at 285. Aedan Baker was 0-2 at 113 pounds.