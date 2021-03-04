Challis High School sophomore Hoak Corgatelli came home with hardware from the state wrestling tournament.
Corgatelli, who wrestled at 113 pounds, finished in sixth place, Blackhearts coach Bill Bradshaw said. Corgatelli went 3-3 in the day-long tournament in Nampa. Coronavirus forced this year’s tournament to be held in one long day, with mats across the Ford Idaho Center busy from early morning until late night.
Corgatelli pinned his opponent in his first match, split during his middle matches and lost his final match of the evening 11-6. Every kid competing in that weight class had placed at state last year, Bradshaw said, including Corgatelli, who finished fifth a year ago at 106 pounds.
Four other Challis wrestlers qualified for the state tourney and two of them came back with winning records, but not titles.
George Cecil, at 182 pounds, was 3-2 on the day, finishing one match out of medaling, Bradshaw said. Tui Schwenke also went 3-2 in the 195-pound class.
“Tui and George came up against a couple of really good wrestlers.” “Tui is a first-time wrestler,” Bradshaw said. “He did really well qualifying for state.
Freshman Kade Beason competed in the 126-pound class and racked up a 1-2 record Saturday. Colton Battley finished at 0-2 in the 106-pound division.
Challis finished fifth in the 1A division and 21st overall. Corgatelli, Cecil and Schwenke all ended the season with 35 wins apiece and about 13 losses each, Bradshaw said.
“I thought we had an opportunity to place,” Bradshaw said, “but the teams in our division that finished ahead of us had a lot of kids wrestling at state and a lot of eventual state champs.”
Bradshaw expects all the state qualifiers back on next year’s Blackheart team, along with other wrestlers, including a few who missed out on qualifying for state this year because of injuries.
“I think we’ll be tough next year,” he said. “It’s a young team, no one’s graduating.”
Because of the stacked-up gym in Nampa, Bradshaw said on a couple of occasions two Challis wrestlers were competing at the same time, so he and assistant coaches Lisa Banks and Skyler Cutler, along with Joe Piva, split up to have a coaching presence with each Blackheart competitor.
The Challis squad finished competing around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night, Bradshaw said. After getting the kids fed, they spent the night in the Treasure Valley and drove home Sunday.