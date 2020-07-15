Idaho Fish and Game personnel are sampling for bridgelip suckers in Williams Lake near Salmon. The process began in May and will run through fall.
In recent years, homeowners and anglers have reported seeing suckers in the lake. Fish and Game personnel don’t know if bridgelip suckers have always been present in Williams Lake or if the fish were illegally introduced, but none were documented until a 2018 survey.
There is some concern that the suckers will compete with trout for resources in the lake and could prompt a decline in trout numbers, according to Conor McClure, regional fisheries biologist with Fish and Game.
Bridgelip suckers are traditionally found in rivers and streams and are native to the Salmon region, but rarely inhabit lakes. Bridgelip suckers are smaller than other suckers, including the Utah sucker and largescale sucker. Bridgelip suckers generally range between 12 and 17 inches long. Similar to other suckers, they are primarily herbivores that scrape algae off rocks, but they consume some aquatic invertebrates.
Fish and Game biologists and technicians are performing a comprehensive population dynamics study at Williams Lake to determine the effects the suckers could have on trout. Fyke nets are being used to trap the suckers. A fyke net has a central lead line that is anchored to shore. The lead line intercepts fish moving along the shore and guides them away from shore into a series of funnels that eventually lead into a collection chamber where fish become trapped, McClure said. The fyke nets allow non-target fish, such as rainbow trout and bull trout, that are captured to be released alive.
Each trapped bridgelip sucker is weighed and measured. Its sex is determined and ear bones, fin rays and scales are collected for evaluations. From that data, biologists can estimate the age of a fish by counting the rings in the fin rays. Data will help fisheries managers make management decisions about Williams Lake.
Bridgelip suckers have not been the subject of much research, so the study is expected to also benefit other researchers and fisheries managers, McClure said.