In a 2-1 decision, Custer County commissioners voted to allow camping at the North Custer Rodeo Grounds May 22 and 23 if rodeo participants follow physical distancing guidelines.
Campers and trailers must stay 10 to 15 feet apart. People can’t congregate in groups larger than 10 and must maintain 6 feet of physical distance from one another, commissioners agreed.
Mark Bruno, a member of the North Custer rodeo committee and a director for the Challis Rodeo Club, told commissioners there will be increased sanitation at the event. Bleach and water will be used to regularly clean high-traffic surfaces, such as the bleachers.
Commissioners Steve Smith and Randy Corgatelli voted to allow camping. Smith and Corgatelli said as long as people use common sense and don’t mingle too much, there shouldn’t be any problems.
Commissioner Wayne Butts chose to stick with the commissioners’ original plan, which was to not allow any type of overnight camping at the rodeo grounds.
“As commissioner, my concern is the budget and the safety of the people,” Butts said.
Bruno spoke to the commissioners with the express purpose of convincing them to allow camping for the rodeo. He said the rodeo committee couldn’t think of any way they could put on a rodeo and tell people they couldn’t spend the night watching over their animals, trailers and equipment.
“People don’t want to leave their $20,000 horses overnight,” Bruno said.
There’s enough space behind the south bleachers for parking and camping at the appropriate distances, he said.
Smith said health concerns are valid, which is why Bruno said he and other volunteers will be at the event to make sure physical distancing guidelines are being followed.
The Challis High School rodeo team hosts a rodeo that weekend. Competitions begin at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday and at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday. Because rodeo is not a sanctioned sport by the Idaho High School Activities Association, the season was not canceled due to coronavirus, as were other sanctioned spring sports.