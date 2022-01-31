A two-year study showed Idaho’s wild steelhead are caught by anglers less often than hatchery fish and they survive at a high rate after being caught and released.
The study was conducted by University of Idaho graduate student Will Lubenau under the guidance of UI professor Michael Quist in cooperation with Idaho Fish and Game and the U.S. Geological Survey.
Fish and Game managers had thought wild fish were caught about as often as hatchery fish, and figured about 5 percent of the wild fish caught and released by anglers were likely to die. Lubenau’s research showed those estimates were high in both cases and that wild fish were caught about 22 percent less often than hatchery fish. Over the two years, about 33 percent of tagged wild steelhead were caught by anglers versus about 55 percent of hatchery fish. More than 96 percent of wild fish survive catch-and-release fishing, even when caught twice. Lubenau said the reason for that is simple. The two types of steelhead tend to naturally segregate in the rivers and anglers focus more attention and effort on hatchery steelhead.
“This shows the impact on wild fish is less than what we estimated,” Lubenau said. “And it was a consistent pattern across the whole fishery.”
Researchers counted 31 wild fish that were caught twice during the same season, and the survival rates of those fish were nearly identical to fish that were caught once. Quist said steelhead mortality due to catch-and-release fishing is very low compared to other fish species. It’s an important finding because fisheries managers strive to protect wild steelhead while also allowing anglers to catch and harvest hatchery steelhead.
One year of the study had an unusually small steelhead return, which prompted the Fish and Game Commission to temporarily suspend fall fishing, while the following year, the season ran continuously. Yet, the results were largely the same over the two years.
"I was surprised everything stayed so consistent," Quist said.
A side benefit of tagging steelhead is what’s observed beyond the scope of the research and Lubenau’s study was no different. The unexpected things may have never been documented if the fish weren’t tagged and tracked. One of the tagged steelhead was caught in the Pacific Ocean during a trawl survey by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The steelhead had spawned in the Middle Fork of the Salmon River and returned to the ocean as a “kelt.” Unlike salmon, steelhead don’t necessarily die after spawning – although most Idaho steelhead do – but this one was particularly resilient and returned to the Pacific and was preparing to make another spawning run.
Lubenau said another Idaho steelhead returned to the ocean, and within a couple months, it did an about face and headed back up the Columbia River toward Idaho. A third fish seemed to be either a slow learner, or maybe it just enjoyed a good scrap. It was caught and released three times, once near the mouth of the Clearwater River during late summer, then twice in the Upper Salmon River near Salmon during winter and spring.
While steelhead often stray, they typically wander into other rivers on their way upstream before eventually reaching the river where they were born. But one fish decided to flip that script. It returned to Idaho and was caught by an angler near Heller Bar on the Snake River upstream from Lewiston, then it reversed course and headed back down the Snake River and Columbia River before veering into the John Day River in Oregon, where it was detected by its electronic transponder.
“We encountered some pretty crazy things with these fish,” Lubenau said.