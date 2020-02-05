The last two weeks have been rough for the Challis boys basketball team.
They went to West Jefferson on Jan. 25 and played Butte at home on Feb. 1. They lost both games.
The Panthers were prepared when Challis arrived at West Jefferson. In the first quarter the teams were evenly matched. The Vikings scored 7 points, Carson Ammar with a three and two foul shots and Isaac Schwenke with a lay-in. The Panthers scored one more for a quarter-ending score of 8.
The second quarter was the weakest quarter for Challis. They only made one foul shot and a 3-point shot. They allowed West Jefferson to score 16 points, leaving the halftime numbers at 24-11.
After halftime the Vikings had another 7-point quarter, all scored by Ammar. The Panthers scored 15 more points adding another 8 points to their lead.
The Vikings had their second weakest quarter in the fourth quarter with 5 points. RJ Philps made two lay-ins and Ammar made another foul shot. West Jefferson’s best quarter was the fourth quarter with 18 points leaving the final score 57-23.
The high scorer for Challis was Ammar with 16 points and for West Jefferson with 15 points was L. Larsen.
The home game against Butte started out equally matched again with a one-point difference.
Schwenke made three lay-ins and a foul shot and RJ Philps made two lay-ins for a total of 11 points. Butte got 12 points leaving them with a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
The second quarter was the Vikings weakest quarter of the season. Eugene Siggers made one two-point shot. The Pirates were consistent and made another 14 points giving them a 15-point lead at halftime.
After the half the Vikings came out for another average quarter with 13 points. Butte added another three points to their lead putting them 18 points ahead at the buzzer.
Challis had a great fourth quarter with a great comeback. They scored 21 points. At one point in the quarter they were only three points behind Butte. The Pirates only made 9 points in the quarter losing their big lead. Challis fought to win but just couldn’t pull it off in the last few minutes. The final score was 52-47.
The high scorers for Challis were Schwenke, Philps and Siggers, each with 10 points. The high scorer for the Pirates was Bridger Hansen with 25 points.
The Vikings are in Arco tonight for games at 5:30 and 7 p.m. before heading to Pocatello to play Grace on Friday, Feb. 7, also at 5:30 and 7 p.m.