Two first-round wins last week pushed the Challis Vikings to another game in the High Desert Conference District tournament.
Challis plays at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 21, at West Jefferson High School. Their opponent wasn’t determined at press time, but it will be either Grace or Butte County — the two teams Challis defeated last week.
Challis entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed. The played the No. 3 team — the Butte County Pirates — on Tuesday, Feb. 12. It was the first game of the tournament and everyone was exited to get things started. Challis won 67-51.
The Vikings came out and gained an early lead. Challis was just too much for the Pirates throughout the game. Challis kept extending the lead, at several times being up by nearly 30 points.
The big scoring difference was partly due to the Vikings’ shooting. Challis averaged 42 percent on all shots, well above their average on the season. The Viking defense was very strong. Challis tallied 24 steals. The Viking bench got quite a bit of district tournament experience during this game and did well.
Leading scorers for the Vikings were Ross Sheppeard with 21 and William Ashley with 10. Garrett Millick and Carson Ammar each added 9. Ashley led the team in rebounds, with 9.
The win meant the Vikings played the No. 1-seeded Grace Grizzlies on Thursday, Feb. 14. It was the third matchup between the two teams this year. Challis lost both regular season games to Grace.
The Vikings were eager for a victory last week. Challis got out to an early lead, scoring 14 in the first quarter. But, then Challis struggled to score in the second quarter, adding just six more points to the board.
This made for a close game at half, but the Vikings still had the lead.
The third and fourth quarters were solid for the Vikings. They scored 15 in the third and 18 in the fourth. Those numbers allowed Challis to keep a pretty constant four-point lead.
The Vikings slowed it down near the end of the fourth and forced the Grizzlies to foul. The Vikings dealt well with the foul oportunities and swished 67 percent of their free throws. Challis went on to win, 48-43.
The leading scorers were Ashley with 17, Parker May with 13 and Sheppeard with 7.
Challis has a season record of 16-5.
Win or lose the Feb. 21 game, Challis will continue in the district tournament, depending on how the other teams fare this week.