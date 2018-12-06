The Challis Vikings traveled to Carey Nov. 30 to open their season at the Carey holiday tournament.
Challis played the host Panthers in the first game of the tournament. The Vikings were energetic, running the floor putting up 19 in the first quarter.
Parker May led the team with 17 points, including 9 from behind the three-point line. Two other Vikings put up double digits – William Ashley and Ross Sheppeard. Most players contributed to the score.
The Vikings continued to score quickly and put up 24 in the third on their way to a 63-29 win.
That Friday victory put the Vikings in Saturday's championship game where they faced the Valley Vikings.
An all-star team was chosen by coaches from each team prior to the championship game. Four of the five all stars were on the court – two Valley players along with Challis Vikings May and Sheppeard.
The Valley game was much more defensive for both teams. There were plenty of turnovers by both teams because of good defensive play. Challis players Mitchell Cotant and Ashley stood out as the strongest defenders, causing several turnovers and holding Valley's best players to few points.
May led Challis in scoring with 16. Challis scored consistently, with 9 points in the first quarter, 10 in the second, 13 in the third, and 10 in the fourth for a total of 42. That gave Challis a 5-point victory, 42-37.
Challis left the Carey tournament with the championship title and a 2-0 record to start the season.
Challis hosts West Jefferson on Friday, Dec. 7. JV play begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. varsity start.