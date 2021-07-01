Austin Cutler of Challis showed he can still ride with the best of them at the 10th Spank Martiny Memorial Broncs and Bulls rodeo last weekend, where he won the saddle bronc challenge of the champs.
Originally winning the event in 2018, Cutler and other past champs were invited to compete again this year to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the event.
Second place went to 2010 champ Ryley Palmer and third went to Monty Johnson, who won in 2012, 2013 and 2016.
With no past bull riding champs making it back to Challis, Miles Johnson won that event.
His brother Monty also competed against Taylor Merrill in the stock saddle challenge of the champs. Merrill won that event and had the first and second best scores in the stock saddle regular round as well. Third place went to Cody Spencer.
Rodeo committee member Jentre Spencer said it was awesome to see so many familiar faces return to honor Martiny.
It was a bummer to miss out on the rodeo last year because of the coronavirus, according to Palmer. He hadn't been to the Challis rodeo since he took home the buckle in 2010 and said he was looking forward to seeing old friends last year.
"Spank was a special, fun guy" who attracted like-minded people, according to Palmer, which was partly why it was great to see everyone again last Saturday.
Skyler Cutler, whose older brother was friends with Martiny, agreed with Palmer's assessment of Martiny. Before cheering on Challis teenager Hoak Corgatelli in the bull riding contest, Cutler said part of the memorial rodeo's fun is getting together in friendship and remembering a good guy. And as a high school coach to Corgatelli and some other competitors, Culter said it's also great to see his athletes participate in other pursuits.
Corgatelli's ride lasted just a few seconds, though. As soon as the gates opened, Corgatelli's angry animal threw him to the ground hard. Although he had the wind knocked out of him, "Hoak'll be fine," Cutler said afterwards. "He's tough."
As she bounced around the Challis rodeo grounds, Spencer said even though she's already looking forward to next year's event, she doesn't know how big of a role she'll play in it. Spencer said as her children grow up, it's time for someone else to saddle up and make sure the rodeo occurs.
Martiny's brother Tom offered kudos to Spencer when he spoke before the rodeo, saying she is instrumental in putting it on.