The Challis cross country season started with a bang, coach Peggy Redick said.
Twenty-three middle and high school athletes are participating in cross country this year.
The first meet in Soda Springs was held Sept. 4. Emarie Thayn, a fifth-grader, led the Vikings, finishing 15th out of 262 runners with a time of 12:41. Emarie was followed by Julia Banks, a seventh-grader, in 15:40; seventh-grader Madeline Smith in 17:27; Kayleigh Bauchman in 17:55, seventh-grader Suzy Lloyd in 19:22; and fifth-grader Erika Davis in 21:31.
The boys middle school team was led by fifth-grader Parley Banks who finished 68th in the field of 224 runners. Parley was followed by seventh-grader Christian Barrett in 13:32; seventh-grader Archer Davis in 15:01; Malcolm Smith, a fourth-grader, in 15:27; third-grader McKay Banks in 15:28; sixth-grader Jayden Hill in 15:39; and sixth-grader Cooper Peterson in 21:54.
It was the first cross country race for eight team members.
“They learned a lot about not going out too fast, setting a pace, and how important the warm-up is. They all show a lot of potential, and I am excited to see their improvement throughout the season,” Redick said.
Six high school runners were on the starting line in Soda Springs.
Freshman Taylor Redick was the lone Challis high school girl for the varsity race. Taylor finished 39th out of 207 runners with a time of 22:01.
Cameron Peterson and John Richey ran in the boys junior varsity race with the times of 29:15 and 40:04 respectively. This was their first cross country race ever and both survived Heartbreak Hill and looked strong sprinting across the finish line, Peggy Redick said.
Parker Banks, Alec Richey and Drue Crist ran in the high school boys varsity race. Drue was running a strong race, but pulled a hamstring after making it to the top of Heartbreak Hill and had to pull out of the race. Freshman Parker Banks finished with a time of 22:10 and was followed by Alec with a time of 27:56.
The Vikings raced at the Tiger Griz Invitational in Idaho Falls on Sept. 10
The Challis Middle School runners had another impressive day with all setting personal records. Julia Banks led the middle school girls with a time of 13:47 followed by Madeline Smith with a time of 15:11. Christian Barrett led the Challis boys with a time of 12:12, followed by Jayden Hill (no time was recorded) and Archer Davis with a time of 13:05. They all improved their times from the week before, coach Redick said.
Cameron Peterson and John Richey led the way in the high school junior varsity B division, consisting of athletes from 1A, 2A, and 3A schools. Their respective times were 27:36.6 and 39:21.4. Parker Banks again crossed the line first for Viking varsity boys. Parker went out hard running a quick first mile and finishing in 21:41.3, a personal best, coach Redick said. Alec Richey followed with a time of 28:20.8. Taylor Redick stepped up to the starting line as the only Viking runner in the girls varsity B division race. Taylor went out with the lead pack and stayed at the shoulder of the eventual winner of the race until the last 600 meters. Sugar Salem senior Jaresa Jackson pulled away, but Redick pushed hard to cross the finish line in second place with a time of 21:10.6, a new personal record.
“This was a breakout race for Redick that will help her mentally and give her confidence throughout the rest of the season,” coach Redick said.
The Vikings host the Mile High Classic at Challis Hot Springs Sept. 18. Middle school girls run at noon, followed by middle school boys at 12:30 p.m., high school girls at 1 p.m. and high school boys at 1:30 p.m. A community race begins at 2:15 p.m. A concession stand will operate and profits help support the team.