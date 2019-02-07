The Challis Vikings traveled to Grace Jan. 30 to take on the Grizzlies in an important conference game. Despite playing a strong first quarter, Challis lost 52-46. The Vikings scored well early, gaining a 5-point lead. After that something changed and the Grizzlies got back into the game and took the lead. Challis wasn’t scoring and things went downhill for the Vikings. Grace capitalized on Challis’s lack of points to win. Leading scorers for Challis were Garrett Millick with 16, William Ashley with 11 and Parker May with 9. All of Millick’s points were 3-pointers. He played very well for the Vikings. Isaac Schwenke led the team in rebounds with 9. The Vikings shot just 25 percent of their 4 free throw attempts. May played well on defense, leading the team in steals. Ross Sheppeard led in assists with 7. The loss moves the Vikings to 12-4 on the season and gives them their first conference loss. The Vikings host the Grace Grizzlies Friday, Feb. 8, for senior night. Tipoff for the JV game is 5:30 p.m. and varsity action begins at 7 p.m. It’s the final regular season game for the boys.
