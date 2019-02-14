In a close game, the Challis Lady Vikings lost their final contest of the year at the district tournament Feb. 5.
Challis fell to the Butte County Pirates 54-49 in a game at West Jefferson High School.
It was a tough fight and the Lady Vikings are proud of their efforts and the game they played.
As a team the Vikings shot 50 percent from the three-point line and 74 percent from the foul line. Once again, foul shots won the game. Butte stepped up to the foul line about 15 more times than Challis. But the Vikings did have a better percentage.
Tessa Gregory led the Challis scoring effort with 11. Jessi Farr had 10, Jazmine Rivera notched 9, Zoe D’Orazio scored 8, Hannah Corrigan also added 8 to the board and Erin Anderson had 3. It was a group effort for one of the best games of the season. Challis ended the year with an 11-12 record.
The Lady Vikings will face an alumni squad for one final game this winter. The date hasn’t been selected.