Five Challis Middle School girls qualified to compete in the YMCA Invitational in Boise on June 5 by meeting qualifying standards for the track and field meet.
The girls have been practicing since the end of the track season in late April, working toward their goals, coach Peggy Redick said.
Aurora Sunday, an eighth-grader, placed second in the 100-meter race in 13.84, missing first place by just .02 of a second. She dominated the long jump competition, placing first with a leap of 15’9”. It was her personal best and more than a foot farther than the second-place finisher.
Eighth-grader Taylor Redick broke her personal goal and ran her best-ever mile, finishing in second place with a time of 5:53.09. That was 8 seconds faster than her previous best. Redick came close to breaking the 6-minute mark during the regular track season, running a mile in 6:01.
“She wasn’t satisfied being close, she wanted a time under 6 minutes,” mom and coach Peggy Redick said.
Taylor Redick also placed fourth in the 800-meter race, with another personal best time of 2:42.70. She was sixth in the triple jump, going 27’10.25”. Redick also ran the 1600-meter race but didn’t place.
Abi Laws, a seventh-grader, set personal records in the long jump, 12’5.75 inches, and had a time of 31.36 in the 200-meter dash. She didn’t place in either event, nor the 100 in which she competed.
Seventh-grader Victoria Savage finished in eighth place in the 400-meter run, running a personal best time of 1:17.15.
Danika Wolfenbarger, a sixth-grader, placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 21.95. She was sixth in the 400-meter race, setting a personal record of 1:18.05. She finished eighth in the 100-meter dash in 15.94. And she was ninth in the long jump, going 10’10.25 inches.