The Challis Lady Vikings traveled to North Fremont and lost a close game by a mere four points.
It was a tough battle that resulted in the 39-35 loss for the Vikings. At halftime the Vikings were down by 11 points, but right after the break the Vikings made a quick 6 points that kept the game close for the rest of the second half. Jessi Farr led the team with 10 points and Jazmine Rivera contributed 7.
The game was increasingly physical. The refs let the posts hammer it out down low with few fouls called, but they were really tight when it came to the guard’s defense. The Vikings fouled some at the end to try to get the ball back but couldn’t quite pull it off.
“North Fremont is a good team. We fought hard and it was a close game,” Lady Vikings head coach Kari Smith said. “They put their hearts on the floor and played a great game.”
The Lady Vikings improve each game and it shows. They continue to take on progressively harder teams and adjust in the hard-fought games. They will keep pushing themselves and hope to maintain the team effort and communication they have developed.
The Vikings head into their first conference game of the season in a road game on Thursday, Dec. 20, against the Grace Grizzlies. The Vikings have a home game during the Christmas break against Oakley.