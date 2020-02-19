The Challis High School girls played their final basketball game of the season at the district tournament Feb. 4 in Blackfoot.
They lost to the Butte Pirates. The Pirates were in the lead the whole game with Challis trailing fairly far behind. The Vikings had 2 points at the end of the first quarter with Olivia Farr being the only one to score. The Pirates had 14.
At halftime the score was 30-12 in Butte’s favor. Butte scored another 19 points in the third quarter and Challis scored 10. The final score ended up 59-27.
Top scorers for the Vikings were Farr and Tessa Gregory with 8 points each.