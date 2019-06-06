Three Challis sixth-graders qualified for the YMCA track and field invitational held on Memorial Day weekend.
In order to compete in the meet, the athletes had to have qualifying times or marks for each event, according to coach Peggy Redick.
Aurora Sunday competed in the long jump and the 100. Her power in the long jump impressed the judges and led to a first-place leap of 14’10.5”. She also won the 100 meter dash at the meet.
Jessa Hunt competed in the 100 meter dash and the 800 meter run. She placed seventh in the 100 and fifth in the 800. Her 800 time of 3:00 was a personal best.
Taylor Redick participated in the triple jump, 1600, 800 and the 100 meter hurdles. Redick set a personal best jump of 24’7” in the triple jump for fifth place. She had another personal best in the 1600, 6:18, which put her in third place. She was seventh in hurdles contest. Redick ended the day with a 2:56 time in the 800. That time landed her in second place and was another personal best.