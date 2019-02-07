The Challis Lady Vikings split their outings in the first round of the district tournament last week. Challis fell to Grace in a Saturday, Feb. 2, contest 45-37 after defeating Butte County two nights earlier.
The girls played in a loser out game against Butte County on Tuesday, Feb. 5, but the game ended too late for results to be included in this story. If they won that game, they play Grace on Thursday, Feb. 7. If Grace wins the Feb. 7 matchup, Grace is the district champ and advances to the state tourney. If Challis and Grace play on Feb. 7 and Challis wins, or if Butte County beat Challis on Feb. 5, either Challis or Butte County plays Grace again on Feb. 9 to determine who gets the state berth.
It’s a true double-elimination tournament, and just one team from the conference advances to the state tournament.
The Saturday, Feb. 2, contest against Grace was close throughout the game, but after Grace got a few quick points in the second quarter, the Lady Vikings never could quite make up the lost ground.
Jessi Farr was high scorer with 9, Jazmine Rivera and Erin Anderson each had 8 and Zoe D’Orazio contributed 6.
In the first district tournament game, played Thursday, Jan. 31, the Vikings pulled through in an intense matchup with Butte County to win 37-35.
Farr had a phenomenal game with 18 points. It was a tight game all the way through. Each time one team scored, the next time down the court the other team scored.
Foul shots win games and the Vikings used them to their advantage with an overall team foul shot percentage of 75 percent.