Challis High School golfers are headed to the state tournament next week, an impressive showing for the new team, assistant coach Eric Strand said.
The boys’ golf team won the 2A District 6 championship at the May 6 district tournament at Jefferson Hills Golf Course in Rigby. Challis placed two boys in the top three, with Lane Strand crowned district champion and Nicholas Dizes finishing third. Strand shot a 2 under par 68 to win. Dizes shot a 78 for third place.
Kelli Ann Strand brought home the top prize on the girls’ side of the tournament. The freshman shot a 3 under par 67 to earn the championship title.
All three of those teens will compete individually and as part of their teams at state, coach Strand said. The state meet takes place at River’s Edge Golf Course in Burley on Monday, May 13, and Tuesday, May 14.
Eric Strand said he and head coach Kari Smith “are very proud of the hard work of these student athletes. Most of these players just recently started playing golf.” Strand said the CHS golfers are “competitive, athletic and progress by leaps and bounds every day.”
The district meet followed the first-ever home golf tournament which Challis hosted on April 29. The Mackay Miners came to the Challis Golf Course for the contest on a cold, windy day, Smith said.
The Challis boys outscored Mackay 360 to 455. Lane Strand had the best individual score of 1 under 71. Mackay doesn’t have a girls team. The Challis girls played nine holes and had a team score of 198.