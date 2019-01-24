Blackheart wrestlers had an excellent night at Snake River on Jan. 16, winning all six varsity matches by pin.
Colton Battley, Kade Bruno, Bruin Bradshaw, Cooper Erickson, DJ Lainer and Blaine Ammar were all tops in their divisions. Brandon Tamayo and Charlie Bullock had a little tough luck, winning both matches and got beat. But, both wrestlers are improving every day. Challis gave up nine forfeits.
Plagued by injuries, the Challis Viking team missed three wrestlers in last weekend’s tournament. Kasen Hohnstein is out for the rest of the season due to a injured elbow. Bruno stayed home Jan. 18 and 19 to recover from a knee injury, and Lanier stayed home the same weekend due to a hurt shoulder. Cayden Zollinger, the team’s stat keeper, was hopeful he would be able wrestle this year, but he won’t be able to hit the mats because he must have his shoulder worked on.
At last weekend’s Tiger/Grizz tournament all six wrestlers wrestled hard against grapplers from Class 4 and 5A schools. Erickson (3-2), Bradshaw (1-2), Battley, Ammar, Tamayo and Bullock wrestled hard but did not win any matches.
The wrestlers head to Rupert for the Red Halverson tournament this weekend, Jan. 25 and 26.