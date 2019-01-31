Grappling action will be in full swing Friday, Feb. 1, and Saturday, Feb. 2, at Challis High School.
The Blackheart wrestlers host their tournament this weekend in the CHS gym. About 20 teams are expected to compete, including Class 4A and 5A schools. Among the larger schools who’ll bring teams, according to coach Bill Bradshaw, are Bonneville High School, Minico High School and Canyon Ridge High School.
Bradshaw said wrestling gets underway at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, and wraps up around 7 p.m. Friday’s action takes the tournament to the quarterfinals. Spectators can expect to see matches going on three mats at the same time Friday and part of Saturday. Once championship matches begin on Saturday, just one match is wrestled at a time. Wrestling starts back up around 9 a.m. Saturday. Finals should begin around 3 p.m.
Spectators can buy a spaghetti dinner Friday starting around 5 p.m. in the school cafeteria. The concession stand will be open all weekend, too, Bradshaw said, but it’s set up in the cafeteria this weekend, not the lobby. Concession proceeds on Friday go to the wrestling team and Saturday’s proceeds go to the Challis-Mackay RiverCats baseball team.
Admission to the tournament is $5 for adults.
People can try their luck at winning a hunting knife made by Jeri D’Orazio. Raffle tickets will be sold during the tournament. The proceeds are added to the Mario D’Orazio scholarship fund, Bradshaw said. He was a CHS wrestler.
Bradshaw expects his Blackheart wrestlers to fare well on their home turf. Two-time state champ Kade Bruno and fellow state champ Cooper Erickson should both come out on top this weekend, the coach said.
Bruin Bradshaw has been wrestling well and should compete tough, the coach said. Colton Battley, the team’s freshman 98-pounder shouldn’t be overlooked, nor should senior Blaine Ammar or junior Charlie Bullock.
DJ Lanier and Kasen Hohnstein have missed the last couple of tourneys because of injuries, but the coach expects them to wrestle for the home crowd. Challis began the season with 13 grapplers, but injuries and changes have reduced the team, he said.
The Challis wrestlers have been doing exceptionally well in the last few weeks, Bradshaw said. “I hope we can continue at our tourney.”
Challis has hosted a major wrestling tournament since at least 1986, Bradshaw said. He was a high school freshman that year and wrestled in the big home tournament.