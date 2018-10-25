The Challis Vikings hosted the No. 1 ranked Valley Vikings on Oct. 19.
It was a highly anticipated game between the two Viking squads and a fast-paced competition with nearly 200 total plays. The high-scoring contest ended with Valley on top, 50-46.
Valley got on the scoreboard first with a 1-yard run, putting them up 0-6. Challis answered on the very next drive with a 4-yard run by Cooper Erickson. Erickson would also catch the two-point try, putting Challis in the lead 8-6.
The next possession for Valley yielded a score on a 6-yard run, putting the Valley Vikings back on top 12-8. Challis continued to push the score up a few plays later on a 25-yard reception by Parker May. May totaled 161 receiving yards on the night. His TD put Challis back in the lead, 14-12.
Valley would add on two more scores, putting them ahead 24-14. And, that was just the first quarter.
To begin the second quarter, Mitchell Cotant scored on a 4-yard run and punched in the two-point try, bringing the Challis Vikings to within 2.
A couple of drives later, Valley scored again on a 54-yard run, extending their lead 30-22. Challis rallied and scored two more times before the half, one on a 4-yard reception by Erickson and again on a 22-yard reception by Rowdy Piva. Those scores pushed the hometown Vikings up 34-30 at halftime.
The third quarter saw slower scoring, with only one touchdown by Valley. But, it allowed them to regain the lead 36-30.
Valley scored early in the fourth quarter, putting them up by 10. Challis didn’t give up and punched in two more scores, once on a 65-yard pass caught by May and again on a 1-yard run by Ross Sheppeard. That put Challis in good position with a 46-42 lead late in the fourth.
Valley worked the ball down the field and scored on a 29-yard pass, putting Challis down by 4 with only a little over two minutes left on the clock. Challis passed the ball down the field past the 50-yard line but gave up the ball on an interception on the 30. Valley was able to knee the game out.
Challis’ record drops to 6-2 with the loss. This Friday, Oct. 26, is the Vikings’ last home game and senior night. Challis hosts the Butte Pirates in a must-win matchup. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Seniors are honored before the game begins.