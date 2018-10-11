The three Challis middle school runners ended their seasons on a high note at the district meet, their final race of the season, held Oct. 3 in Salmon.
All three had big personal record races. The middle school girls were led by Taylor Redick who finished in sixth place with a time of 14:41.37. Jessa Hunt finished ninth with a time of 15:19.33. In the boys’ race, Parker Banks finished 13th with a time of 14:33.42.
All three runners pushed hard throughout the race and had strong sprints to the finish line, coach Peggy Redick said.
The high school runners raced in Salmon, too. The course was a bit longer than normal, but all ran really well, the coach said. They all have been working hard and their times are improving each week, Redick said.
In the high school girls’ race, Hannah Aldous finished 25th with a time of 25:48.49, knocking nearly 2 minutes off her time. Jessica Hild finished 42nd with a time of 31:48.24.
In the high school boys’ race, senior Nicholas Dizes led the way, finishing 29th with a time of 21:33.87. Charlie Bullock followed Dizes across the finish line, in 30th place, with a time of 21:45.14. The two boys went out hard in the race and worked together to improve their season times, Redick said.
Riley Shaw finished 46th with a time of 25:14.17. This was one of Shaw’s best races of the season, coach Redick said.
The next race for the high school team is the district meet set for Friday, Oct. 19, in Arco. The state meet is slated for Oct. 27 in Lewiston.
Senior night for the cross country team is to be held in conjunction with the volleyball team’s senior night. Senior athletes are to be honored at the start of the varsity volleyball game on Oct. 11. Four seniors are members of the cross country team – Aldous, Hild, Dizes and Shaw.