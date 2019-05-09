Challis Middle School hosted the Frontier League middle school district track and field championships on May 2.
The Challis girls’ team was led by a strong sixth-grade contingent with three district champions, including one double champ. Aurora Sunday shot out of the blocks and blasted through the straightaway like a rocket in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.77 seconds for first place. She then jumped her way to a second district championship title in the long jump with personal record of 15’6½”.
Eighth-grader Carley Strand set a personal record with a 12’10” jump to finish second in the long jump.
Jalie Oerke, another sixth-grader, hopped, skipped and jumped her way to first place in the triple jump with a personal best of 28’.
Sixth-grader Taylor Redick was the third Challis district champion, winning the 800 in 3:00.81, followed by seventh-grader Stephine Carr in third place with a time of 3:15.34.
Redick finished second in the mile with a personal record time of 6:25.09. Strand finished third in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 20.67, and eighth-grader Megan Gregory took second in the 400-meter dash with a personal best time of 1:35.97.
The girls sprint medley team of Sunday, Strand, Oerke and Redick placed second. The girls 4x100-meter relay team of Strand, Sunday, Carr and Oerke finished third.
The Challis boys were led by seventh-grader Garrett Hunt. He finished first in both the high jump, going 5’, and in the long jump with a huge personal record jump of 15’6½”. Hunt sprinted to a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash with a personal record of 1:04.72.
The boys 4x100-meter relay team of Bronc Jensen, Ray Slice, Hunt and Kanyon Hohnstein were district champions as well with Hohnstein holding off the competition in the anchor leg.