Challis cross-country racers line up at the start of the Number Hill Challenge in Arco on Oct. 9. It was the final race of the season.

Each Challis youth who competed at the season-ending cross country meet in Arco on Oct. 9 set a personal record, coach Peggy Redick said.

The Number Hill Challenge drew runners from six schools.

Eighth-grader Taylor Redick placed second in 9:59.24. That time placed her ahead of all of the boys who ran Oct. 9 and puts her in a tie for the fifth-fastest 2,500-meter time for middle school girls in Idaho.

Victoria Savage, a seventh-grader, finished ninth, cutting 30 seconds off her time. Julia Banks, a sixth-grader, was 10th, and cut a minute off her time from a year ago. Sixth-grader Madeline Smith finished in the top 20.

Fourth-grader Parley Banks met his season goal of breaking 11 minutes. He placed eighth in 10:54:09. Coach Redick said Parley worked hard all season and it paid off.

McKay Banks, a second-grader, ran his debut race wearing a Challis jersey and finished 16th in 12:26.15. Sixth-grader Archer Davis ran strong to finish 19th in 13:09:09.

“The Challis cross country team is a young team,” Redick said. “They show lots of promise to put another banner on the gym wall in the future.”

