Each Challis youth who competed at the season-ending cross country meet in Arco on Oct. 9 set a personal record, coach Peggy Redick said.
The Number Hill Challenge drew runners from six schools.
Eighth-grader Taylor Redick placed second in 9:59.24. That time placed her ahead of all of the boys who ran Oct. 9 and puts her in a tie for the fifth-fastest 2,500-meter time for middle school girls in Idaho.
Victoria Savage, a seventh-grader, finished ninth, cutting 30 seconds off her time. Julia Banks, a sixth-grader, was 10th, and cut a minute off her time from a year ago. Sixth-grader Madeline Smith finished in the top 20.
Fourth-grader Parley Banks met his season goal of breaking 11 minutes. He placed eighth in 10:54:09. Coach Redick said Parley worked hard all season and it paid off.
McKay Banks, a second-grader, ran his debut race wearing a Challis jersey and finished 16th in 12:26.15. Sixth-grader Archer Davis ran strong to finish 19th in 13:09:09.
“The Challis cross country team is a young team,” Redick said. “They show lots of promise to put another banner on the gym wall in the future.”