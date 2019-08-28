Kelli Ann Strand of Challis wrapped up her summer golf season by being chosen the Idaho Diamond Line Player of the Year by the Idaho Golf Association for 15-18-year-old girls.
Strand is a sophomore at Challis High School and the reigning Idaho high school 2A girls golf champ. Her brother, Lane, holds that title for boys.
This summer Strand won every local golf tournament she entered in the eastern division. Her most notable summer wins came at the John Dropping Invitational Junior Championship, the Junior World Golf Tournament and the Idaho State Junior Amateur.