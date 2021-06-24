Kelli Ann Strand came home with two more golf tournament wins earlier this month.
Strand, who will be a senior at Challis High School this fall, qualified for the Junior World Championship after winning the IMG Junior World Qualifier held June 7 at Canyon Springs Golf Course in Twin Falls. She shot an even score in the 36-hole tourney, with scores of 69, 3 under par; and 75, 3 over par; to win by four strokes.
A total of 12 girls between the ages of 15 and 18 competed in the tournament. The win means she qualified to compete at the world championship event at Bernardo Heights Country Club in San Diego July 13-16.
Strand won the Dropping Junior Championship for the second time. She competed in a field of 25 girls who are between 14 and 18 years old at the two-day tournament at BanBury Golf Course in Eagle, held June 14 and 15. She also won that tournament in 2019.
Play was 36 holes on day one and 18 holes the second day. Her scores were 71, even; 67, 4 under par; and 69, 2 under par, for a final score of 6 under par. She won by 7 shots.