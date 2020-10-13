Kelli Ann Strand, a junior at Challis High School, walked away the winner of the 2020 Idaho Golf Association Tournament of Champions, dominating play during the two-day event.
The 16-year-old qualified for the field of 16 players in the women’s division after earning the right to represent the Challis Golf Course by winning the Club Championship. To qualify for the state tournament, players must have won their club championships or another tournament in Idaho. This year’s Tournament of Champions was played at Blue Lakes Country Club in Twin Falls.
She played “magnificently,” according to a release about the Tournament of Champions. Strand won the two-day tourney by an overwhelming margin. She shot three under par on the first day and led the field by nine strokes. The second day, Strand shot a 67 and was six under par, for a two-day total of 137 or nine under par. She won by 16 strokes. Her closest competitor had a two-day score of 153. Strand’s score was better than any competitor — man or woman. She was the lone golfer to shoot under par at the tourney.
After her strong performance, many fellow golfers asked her about the Challis Golf Course and she told them it’s “one of the nicest golf courses around.” She thanked Chuck Roos and Rayna Westergard for sponsoring the Challis tournament, which then allowed her to advance to the Idaho Tournament of Champions.