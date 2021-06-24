Jessica Sheehan Zettel of Challis placed fourth in the women's 108K race in the June 19 River of No Return Endurance Runs with a time of 17:05:01. She was the only Challis resident to complete the 67-mile race.
Local trail runners who finished the 55K race were:
n Joel Cannon, Salmon, 7:59:15
n Galen Clark, Arco, 8:17:31
n Laila Plummer, Challis, 11:12:37
n Stein Shaw, Challis, 14:41:32
In the 32K race, local finishers were:
n John Loffredo, Salmon, 3:26:47
n Leah Cannon, Salmon, 4:08:17
n Erin Pierson, Challis, 4:10:07
n Sedona Cannon, Salmon, 4:11:32
n Bobbi Eby, Salmon, 4:14:17
n Sarah Meronk, Salmon, 4:23:39.
n Taylor Redick, Challis, 4:24:58
n Lette Benson, Salmon, 4:27:21
n Sara Morelli, Lemhi, 4:37:02
n Becky Hunting, Challis, 4:52:08
n Chris Gaughan, Salmon, 4:52:56
n Cheri Webster, Challis, 4:57:48
n William Baker, Challis, 4:58:17
n Daniel Aldous, Salmon, 5:15:55
n Tyler Aldous, Salmon, 5:41:25
n Joe Heald, Arco, 5:55:10
n Lisa Robinson, Challis, 6:49:55
n Helen Malone, Challis, 6:49:56