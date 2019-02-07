The Challis Blackheart wrestlers hosted the Challis Invitational Mario D’Orazio Invitational tournament last weekend.
The host team fielded three champions — Kade Bruno, Bruin Bradshaw and Cooper Erickson. DJ Lanier placed fourth, and Colton Battley and Blaine Ammar both finished in fifth place in their classes. Charlie Bullock wrestled hard but came up short of placing.
The Challis team placed fifth out of 20 teams.
The Blackhearts travel to Firth on Feb. 5. The district tournament is scheduled for Feb. 15 at North Fremont. The state tourney is in Pocatello on Feb. 22 and 23.