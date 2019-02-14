The Challis Blackheart wrestlers had another good night Feb. 5 in Firth.
Due to injuries and sickness, only six wrestlers competed. Colton Battley won by forfeit, Bruin Bradshaw won by pin, Cooper Erickson won by technical fall and DJ Lanier and Blaine Ammar both won by pin. Charlie Bullock lost a hard-fought exhibition match.
Challis lost the duel 30-29. The Challis squad gave up a lot of forfeits.
“Hopefully by districts we will have everyone healthy,” coach Bill Bradshaw said. “Great job, boys, and keep working hard.”
The district tournament is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 15, at North Fremont.