Challis Blackheart wrestlers hosted a takedown tournament and chili feed on Nov. 27.
Challis came out on top in most of their matches. This year the West Jefferson Panthers competed, along with the Salmon Savages, who returned for the age-old rivalry tournament.
The Challis wrestlers are coached by Bill Bradshaw and Anthony Bartlett.
The Blackhearts headed to Wendell on Dec. 1. Because of a mix up in scheduling, wrestlers had to find their own transportation. Brenda Bullock came to the rescue and drove them down in her “short bus.” Coach Bradshaw said he felt right at home on Brenda’s bus.
Challis topped three of their five dual matches and made it back in time for some of the wrestlers to stop and support the basketball teams competing at the Carey tournament.
On Dec. 4, Challis traveled to Salmon and took on Corvallis. Corvallis had some great wrestlers but walked away in disbelief when Challis won seven of the nine matches.
Dec. 5 found the Blackhearts in Ririe taking on South Fremont and Teton. They beat Teton in five of the eight matches and tied South Fremont four to four.
“Although both teams are from larger schools, our Blackhearts are not afraid of any team or any competitor,” Bradshaw said. “Our wrestlers are young and we do not have enough wrestlers to fill all weights, but even with that, we have a lean, mean, tough team.”
The Blackhearts travel to the Malad tournament on Dec. 14 and 15. This will be the last wrestling tournament until school resumes in January.