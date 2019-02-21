Six Challis Blackheart wrestlers qualified for the state wrestling tournament, slated for Friday, Feb. 22, and Saturday, Feb. 23, at Holt Arena on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello.
Coach Bill Bradshaw said three young men came home with district championship titles — Cooper Erickson, Kade Bruno and Bruin Bradshaw. Blaine Ammar qualified for state with his second-place finish. Colton Battley and DJ Lanier each finished in fourth place, the coach said. The top three finishers in each weight class automatically advance to state. But fourth-place wrestlers can also advance, depending on multiple factors. In this case, Battley and Lanier advance to the state event.
“Charlie Bullock wrestled his heart out,” Bradshaw said of the junior’s performance at the district meet, “but came up a little short” of qualifying for state.
Challis placed third at the district tournament, behind Ririe and North Fremont, who both qualified about 15 wrestlers for state, Bradshaw said. Challis had one of the smallest teams at the district meet and wasn’t that far out of contention for first place, he said, especially considering how few Challis wrestlers scored points compared to the top two teams.
Bruno, who wrestles at 132 pounds, is a two-time state champion. Erickson has one state title under his belt. He’s wrestling at 170 pounds this year. Battley is the team’s smallest wrestler, at 98 pounds. Lanier is the biggest, at 220 pounds. Ammar wrestles at 195 pounds and Bradshaw at 160.
All the Blackhearts are “healthy and at full strength,” Bradshaw said. They’ve been practicing twice a day to stay strong. “It’s good to have them healthy this time of year.”
Bradshaw said it’s been a good season for Challis. Despite being a small team, the Blackhearts won a lot of dual meets and were competitive.
The Blackhearts will leave for Pocatello early Thursday afternoon, Bradshaw said, after “a little send-off” at the high school. The boys will get an evening practice in at Holt Arena before they weigh in on Friday morning. Wrestling gets underway at 9:30 a.m. Friday, with 16 mats going at once, Bradshaw said. Action should wrap up around 5:30 p.m. Friday before resuming at 8:30 a.m. Saturday. The coach expects the final matches to begin around 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Just one match occurs at a time during the championship finals. All classes of Idaho schools compete at the same time at the state wrestling tournament.
It’s a double-elimination tournament, Bradshaw said. Wrestlers on the winning side of a bracket wrestle four times during the weekend. Anyone who slips to the losing side for a match could end up wrestling six or seven times during the tournament.
“It’s a lot of wrestling,” Bradshaw said. “If you like wrestling, you’ll like this tournament. Even if it isn’t your kid, there’s a lot of good wrestling.”
This year’s wrestling team is smaller than Challis fielded in its glory days, the coach said. In some years past, Challis would send 15 or 18 wrestlers to the state meet. This year’s team may be small in numbers, but the coach is proud of their efforts and successes.
Four of this year’s state qualifiers are seniors, Bradshaw said — Ammar, Cooper, Bruno and Lanier. Bradshaw is a junior and Battley a freshman.
“Three of our older wrestlers — Kade, Cooper and Bruin — have been wrestling since they were 5 years old,” Bradshaw said. Now some younger wrestlers, like Battley, “are really stepping up.” The coach is hopeful lots of boys come out for next year’s Blackheart team to ensure the program stays strong.
Last weekend’s weather meant some of the roads that parents and supporters traveled on to get to the district tournament weren’t great, Bradshaw said.
“I know the roads were terrible, but they drove down anyway,” he said. “There’s a lot of commitment by a lot of people. Our community really supports wrestling.”