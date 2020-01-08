Results for Challis High School wrestlers the Dec. 20 and 21 Malad Invitational were:
98 pounds
Bronc Jensen (3-16) place unknown
Championship Round 1: Bronc Jensen received a bye
Quarterfinal: Cruz Estrada (North Fremont High School) 10-4 won by fall over Bronc Jensen (Challis) 3-16 (Fall 0:21)
Consolation Round 2: Jensen received a bye
Consolation Round 3: Jed Hurren (West Side High School) 2-2 won by fall over Bronc Jensen (Challis) 3-16 (Fall 1:00)
Colton Battley (8-12) place is unknown, scored 4.0 team points
Championship Round 1: Colton Battley received a bye
Quarterfinal: Zach Mills (Malad High School) 16-6 won by fall over Colton Battley (Challis) 8-12 (Fall 3:26)
Consolation Round 2: Colton Battley (Challis) 8-12 won in sudden victory-1 over Trevor Mills (Malad High School) 6-9 (SV-1 11-9)
Consolation Round 3: Colton Battley (Challis) 8-12 won by fall over Coy Worthington (Declo) 0-5 (Fall 0:11)
Consolation semi: Tyson Lattimer (Marsh Valley High School) 15-7 won by fall over Colton Battley (Challis) 8-12 (Fall 3:39)
113 pounds
Hoak Corgatelli (12-7) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points
Championship Round 1: Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 12-7 received a bye
Quarterfinal: Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 12-7 won by forfeit over Austin Evarts (Firth) 1-2
Semifinal: Layton Clark (Declo) 17-5 won by fall over Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 12-7 (Fall 1:03)
Consolation semi : Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 12-7 won by fall over Aedan Baker (Challis) 12-11 (Fall 1:53)
3rd Place Match: Brady Dahlke (Marsh Valley High School) 18-6 won by fall over Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 12-7 (Fall 1:57)
Aedan Baker (12-11) place is unknown
Championship round 1: Aedan Baker (Challis) 12-11 won by fall over Shantell Christensen (Firth) 0-2 (Fall 1:33)
Quarterfinal: Dax Blackmon (Declo) 16-6 won by fall over Aedan Baker (Challis) 12-11 (Fall 1:48)
Consolation round 2: Aedan Baker (Challis) 12-11 received a bye
Consolation round 3: Aedan Baker (Challis) 12-11 won by fall over Tayson Royer (West Side High School) 1-2 (Fall 1:48)
Consolation semi: Hoak Corgatelli (Challis) 12-7 won by fall over Aedan Baker (Challis) 12-11 (Fall 1:53)
132 pounds
Logan Reed (10-11) place is unknown and scored 8.0 team points
Championship round 1: Logan Reed (Challis) 10-11 won by fall over Ben Yancey (West Side High School) 1-2 (Fall 1:35)
Quarterfinal: Braden Gines (Marsh Valley High School) 8-7 won by fall over Logan Reed (Challis) 10-11 (Fall 4:16)
Consolation round 2: Logan Reed (Challis) 10-11 received a bye
Consolation round 3: Logan Reed (Challis) 10-11 won by fall over Cody Bloxham (Marsh Valley High School) 6-4 (Fall 1:41)
Consolation semi: Lincoln Bradford (Preston High School) 10-4 won by fall over Logan Reed (Challis) 10-11 (Fall 1:51)
145 pounds
Cody Lloyd (4-15) place is unknown
Championship round 1: Dex Schow (Malad High School) 9-5 won by fall over Cody Lloyd (Challis) 4-15 (Fall 3:58)
Consolation round 1: Cody Lloyd (Challis) 4-15 received a bye
Consolation round 2: Bryson Ottley (Declo) 7-4 won by fall over Cody Lloyd (Challis) 4-15 (Fall 0:31)
Calder Handy (0-11) place is unknown
Championship round 1: JD Atkinson (Malad High School) 15-5 won by fall over Calder Handy (Challis) 0-11 (Fall 1:06)
Consolation round 1: Manny Hernandez (West Jefferson High School) 2-10 won by fall over Calder Handy (Challis) 0-11 (Fall 1:39)
160 pounds
Clay Bullock (5-12) place is unknown
Championship round 1: Andrew Olinger (West Side High School) 2-2 won by fall over Clay Bullock (Challis) 5-12 (Fall 0:39)
Consolation round 1: Clay Bullock (Challis) 5-12 received a bye
Consolation round 2: Kurt Wright (West Jefferson High School) 11-8 won by fall over Clay Bullock (Challis) 5-12 (Fall 0:50)
Charlie Bullock (8-12) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points
Championship round 1: Charlie Bullock (Challis) 8-12 won by fall over Gentry Geary (Preston High School) 2-7 (Fall 0:48)
Quarterfinal: Charlie Bullock (Challis) 8-12 won by decision over Kurt Wright (West Jefferson High School) 11-8 (Dec 6-4)
Semifinal: Hayden Maupin (North Fremont High School) 22-0 won by fall over Charlie Bullock (Challis) 8-12 (Fall 2:21)
Consolation semi: Tayvin Scott (Malad High School) 15-9 won by fall over Charlie Bullock (Challis) 8-12 (Fall 1:29)
182 pounds
George Cecil (5-9) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points
Championship round 1: George Cecil (Challis) 5-9 won by fall over Dylan Martin (Malad High School) 0-2 (Fall 1:37)
Quarterfinal: Kade Toribau (Oakley High School) 21-1 won by fall over George Cecil (Challis) 5-9 (Fall 0:46)
Consolation round 2: George Cecil (Challis) 5-9 won by fall over Ethan Perkins (Firth) 0-5 (Fall 0:59)
Consolation round 3: Reagan Roundy (West Jefferson High School) 9-4 won by fall over George Cecil (Challis) 5-9 (Fall 2:14)
220 pounds
Avery Robles (11-11) placed 5th
Round 1: Conner McClain (Malad High School) 14-8 won by fall over Avery Robles (Challis) 11-11 (Fall 1:24)
Round 3: Jaime Ortiz (Firth) 11-3 won by fall over Avery Robles (Challis) 11-11 (Fall 2:32)
Round 4: Dawson Osterhout (Declo) 21-1 won by fall over Avery Robles (Challis) 11-11 (Fall 1:23)
Round 5: Kole Morrison (Marsh Valley High School) 3-6 won by fall over Avery Robles (Challis) 11-11 (Fall 2:51)
285 pounds
Gabe Juarez (7-9) place is unknown
Quarterfinal: Joshua Jolley (Firth) 8-4 won by fall over Gabe Juarez (Challis) 7-9 (Fall 0:41)
Consolation round 1: Gabe Juarez (Challis) 7-9 received a bye
Consolation semi: Connor Robinson (West Side High School) 3-1 won by fall over Gabe Juarez (Challis) 7-9 (Fall 0:27)