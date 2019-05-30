At state track Hannah Corrigan and William Ashley brought home the gold.
State track and field competition was in Middleton May 17 and 18. It poured down rain on Friday but the Vikings are used to training in that kind of weather in the Challis mountains.
Hannah Corrigan threw a personal best of 116’8” to win the discus competition. William Ashley ran the 100 meter with a time of 11.23 seconds for the gold. He also placed second in the 400 meter, fourth in the 200 meter and sixth in the long jump.
Jazmine Rivera placed fourth in the pole vault. Also competing in the pole vault were Mia Strand, Jamie Spence and Halle Oerke. Charlie Bullock competed in the pole vault for the boys.
Parker May brought home a fifth-place medal in the 800 meter run and a sixth-place medal in the 1600 meter in a very stacked field. He ran a 4:46.
Jaylyn VanSchoiack competed in the long jump getting a personal record of 14’5”. Halle Oerke competed in the triple jump in very poor weather conditions. Isaac Schwenke threw a personal best in the disc of 120’2”. He won fifth in the shot put with a 44’5.75” throw.
The Challis High School athletes qualified for the state track meet after placing at the district meet held May 7.
District results were: boys pole vault Bullock second; girls pole vault Rivera first, Oerke, Spence, Strand, VanSchoiack tied for third; girls long jump VanSchoiack third; girls triple jump Oerke third; girls discus Corrigan first; boys discus Schwenke first; boys shot Schwenke first; boys 800 May first; boys 1600 May first; boys long jump Ashley first; boys 400 Ashley first; boys 100 Ashley first; boys 200 Ashley first.
— Lyn VanSchoiack