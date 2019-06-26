Two Challis teens who graduated from Challis High School last month were crowned champions at Idaho High School Rodeo Association’s state finals held in Pocatello June 8-15.
Rowdy Piva is the bull riding champion and Kade Bruno is the champion saddle bronc rider. Bruno also finished third in bull riding.
The two, along with three other CHS rodeoers, qualified to compete in the National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming, July 14-20. The top four finishers in each contest at the state event qualify for the national finals.
Jessi Farr, who graduated with Bruno and Piva, qualified for nationals with her fourth-place finish in pole bending. Bruin Bradshaw qualified with a fourth-place finish in saddle bronc. And, Charlie Bullock placed fourth in trap shooting to advance to nationals. Bullock and Bradshaw will be seniors this fall.
Hoak Corgatelli qualified for the junior high national finals in bareback steer riding. That rodeo is in Huron, S.D., June 23-29.
About 1,500 competitors are expected to compete in Rock Springs at the high school finals and the junior high event draws about 1,000 contestants.
Farr, Bruno and Piva all received rodeo scholarships to colleges this fall. Farr is headed to the University of Montana-Western in Dillon; Bruno to Northwest College in Powell, Wyoming; and Piva to the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
Challis fielded a strong team at the state rodeo contest. Besides the top finishers, Bradshaw competed in bull riding, steer wrestling and bareback riding; Kayce Olson competed in saddle broncs and steer wrestling; Austyn Erickson in goat tying; Cooper Erickson in steer wrestling; Syrena Ziegler in breakaway roping; Farr in goat tying and breakaway roping and Bruno in steer wrestling.