Anglers can no longer keep any unclipped adult fall Chinook salmon caught on the Salmon or Snake rivers, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
The harvest ended Oct. 5, according to Roger Phillips with Fish and Game, to protect naturally spawning populations.
Anglers can continue to harvest adult Chinook with a clipped adipose fin and clipped or unclipped "jack" Chinook less than 24 inches long.
The rule does not affect the Chinook fishing season on the Clearwater River.