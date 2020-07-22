Chinook fishing on the Upper Salmon River from the South Butte boat ramp upstream to the posted boundary about 100 yards below the Sawtooth Hatchery was closed last week.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game said the take limits approved through Endangered Species Act authorizations were met, prompting the closure to protect wild Chinook salmon.
Tribal fishing in the same area also closed.
A section of the Snake River is all that remains open for Chinook fishing right now in Idaho.
A fall Chinook season was on the agenda for this week's Fish and Game Commission meeting. Spring and summer Chinook runs were below average in Idaho, but Fish and Game personnel say the fall season is brighter with about 15,000 Chinook expected to return to Idaho.