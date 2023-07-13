More people are fishing, and more fish are being caught, on the upper Salmon River, Greg Schoby with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports.
The estimated number of angling hours between June 26 and July 2 was 2,729 and an estimated 174 adipose clipped hatchery Chinook were harvested, he said. Two jack Chinook were harvested that week and 33 adult Chinook were reported as caught and released.
Through July 2, 89 percent of the Sawtooth Hatchery PIT-tagged Chinook salmon that had crossed Bonneville Dam had also made it to the Lower Granite Dam, Schoby said. Survival from Bonneville Dam to Lower Granite Dam “continues to be well above average,” he said, standing at 89 percent. The five-year average is 70 percent.
“The above-average survival rate continues to bump up the harvest share for the upper Salmon River fishery,” which is sitting at 1,082 fish, Schoby said.
During that timeframe, 26 more PIT-tagged adult Chinook were detected at the Elevenmile PIT array about 11 miles upstream of Salmon. According to Schoby, those fish are a mix of wild and hatchery and some were tagged as adults, “which means we don’t necessarily know which tributary or hatchery they will return to.”
The Sawtooth Hatchery trap has trapped 255 adult Chinook since it was installed June 26.
The upper Salmon remains open for fishing seven days a week, from the Idaho Highway 75 bridge upstream of the East Fork Salmon River upstream to the posted boundary, which is about 100 yards downstream of the weir and trap at the Sawtooth Hatchery. The daily limit is four hatchery Chinook, only two of which may be adults at least 24 inches long.
