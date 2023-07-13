More people are fishing, and more fish are being caught, on the upper Salmon River, Greg Schoby with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game reports.

The estimated number of angling hours between June 26 and July 2 was 2,729 and an estimated 174 adipose clipped hatchery Chinook were harvested, he said. Two jack Chinook were harvested that week and 33 adult Chinook were reported as caught and released.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.