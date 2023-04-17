The spring Chinook salmon season opens April 22 on the Salmon, Snake and Clearwater rivers in Idaho.
Anglers can fish for Chinook seven days a week on the Salmon, Little Salmon, Snake, Clearwater, South Fork Clearwater and Middle Fork Clearwater. The North Fork Clearwater will be open only Thursdays through Sundays.
Officials with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game predict that this year 49,291 hatchery adults will return to Lower Granite Dam about 35 miles downstream of Lewiston. That’s larger than last year’s preseason forecast and above the 10-year average of 43,788. The preseason forecast is based on last year’s return of jack Chinook, which return after one year in ocean, as opposed to most Chinook that spend two years in the Pacific before returning home.
“If the actual run matches the forecast, about 7,000 Chinook will be available for sport anglers to harvest,” Roger Phillips with Fish and Game said.
Harvest limits on the Salmon, Little Salmon and Snake rivers will be four fish per day of which two may be adults longer than 24 inches. Possession limit is 12, of which only six may be adults.
Chinook fishing seasons on the South Fork and Upper Salmon rivers and the Lochsa River are to be set at the May 10 and 11 Fish and Game Commission meeting. Typically those seasons open in the latter half of June.
