The spring Chinook salmon season opens April 22 on the Salmon, Snake and Clearwater rivers in Idaho.

Anglers can fish for Chinook seven days a week on the Salmon, Little Salmon, Snake, Clearwater, South Fork Clearwater and Middle Fork Clearwater. The North Fork Clearwater will be open only Thursdays through Sundays.


Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.