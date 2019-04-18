The spring chinook season on the Salmon, Little Salmon and Clearwater rivers opens April 27, following a decision by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission.
Fishing is allowed four days a week on the Salmon and Little Salmon -- Thursdays through Sundays -- and two days a week on the Clearwater -- Saturdays and Sundays.
The season will run until Aug. 11 or until sport anglers' shares of the harvest are met, whichever comes first. The forecasted Chinook return for the Salmon River basin is about 8,700 fish and the sport anglers’ share would be 1,430 fish this year. Anglers have a daily limit of four total fish, only two of which may be adults. Only hatchery Chinook with a clipped adipose fin may be kept by anglers and all others must be released unharmed. Chinook anglers are restricted to barbless hooks.