The journey of salmon and steelhead back to Marsh Creek on the Middle Fork Salmon River near Stanley is being tracked this summer via an instream detection system.
According to Eli Felts, a fisheries biologist with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the system is a series of antennas buried in the stream bed which detects salmon and steelhead that have been marked with a passive integrated transponder tag as they swim by.
Fish are marked with PIT tags at various points in their lives, including as juveniles on their trip to the ocean and as they return to fresh water as adults.
Adult Chinook salmon were detected in June this year and through early August 46 Chinook have been detected there, Felts said. All 46 were detected at Lower Granite Dam. Some were already tagged as juveniles and some were tagged at Lower Granite as adults, Felts said. Lower Granite is the last dam fish have to ascend before they start their climb through Idaho's mountains.
"These fish provide insight into how and when this population migrates through the Columbia River system," he said. "For example, 14 Marsh Creek adult Chinook already had PIT tags before they started their upstream migration this spring. These fish were tagged as juveniles and are now returning from the ocean."
The fish ladders on the main stem dams of the Columbia and Snake Rivers have PIT tag detection systems, so the fish can be tracked throughout the entire migration path including when they arrive at their spawning grounds.
Many of the fish traveled the 389 miles from Lower Granite Dam to Marsh Creek in about a month, traversing 5,700 feet of elevation.
During August, Fish and Game personnel are conducting weekly counts of redds the salmon build in Marsh Creek.