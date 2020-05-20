Tae kwon do and hapkido classes will resume in Challis sometime in June, according to Chondo Martial Arts Academy Sensei Shelbie Bryant.
Bryant said she and her husband BJ considered opening this month, since Gov. Brad Little’s Idaho Rebounds plan allows indoor gyms and recreation facilities to open May 16, but it didn’t feel right to them.
The Bryants chose June because they wanted to follow the Challis School District’s lead and not hold in-person classes in May. They didn’t want their students to have conflicting ideas about health and safety while COVID-19 remains a threat.
In the meantime, Bryant said students should go to Chondo’s Facebook account. She, BJ and instructor Blain Aldous have been posting exercises and lessons for students to do at home. The videos help students practice moves and techniques, but are a far cry from in-person instruction. They’ve started using Zoom to speak with students, but Bryant said it isn’t enough when it comes to teaching hand-to-hand combat sports.
Another delay in reopening the academy is waiting for materials to arrive, Bryant said. State health guidelines require the martial arts academy have a sanitation area with hand sanitizer, gloves and masks. The Bryants will also have a non-touch temperature scanner installed at the entrance. It’s been difficult getting the items, Bryant said. A lot of sanitation products are sold out and products still available are expensive.
“We don’t want to jump in just to get shut down,” Bryant said.
The future looks uncertain, but people can count on martial arts classes this summer, she said. If they can’t find a way to teach martial arts indoors, then instructors will head to the city park and conduct lessons outside.