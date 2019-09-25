A new homecoming tradition is starting at Challis High School Friday, Sept. 27.
CHS Athletic Director Todd Dixon invites all CHS grads — from any year — to join in a photo opportunity before Friday’s homecoming game against Raft River.
Alums are asked to be on the football field, near the entry end zone, between 6 and 6:15 p.m. Friday. Volleyball team members will escort the alums to the field and arrange them to form a big C. Photos of the giant C will be taken at 6:30 p.m.
“We are hoping to get family and multi generations,” Dixon said.