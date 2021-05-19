Challis High School golfer Kelli Ann Strand won the girls individual title at the May 10 district golf tournament held in Challis. Strand shot 2 under par.
The Challis girls golf team won the team title. Strand’s teammate Ali Rembelski placed second with a 113 and Viking Valerie Moen was fourth, shooting 113.
The Challis boys wrapped up the district tourney in second place. Carson Parkinson placed second, scoring his personal best of 99. Christopher Arrizubieta placed fifth, shooting 105.
The golf teams competed in the state tournament in Worley May 17 and 18. Tournament results weren’t available at press time.
Players who competed at state are Strand, Moen, Rembelski and Olivia Farr on the girls side and Arrizubieta, Parkinson, Daryn Provence, Hoak Corgatelli and Kasen Hohnstein on the boys side.