The Challis High School golf team competed in their first tournament on April 5 at Jefferson Hills golf course in Rigby.
Both the Challis boys and girls teams placed second in the field of eight teams.
Members of the girls team are Kelli Ann Strand, Olivia Farr, Ali Rembelski, Valerie Moen and Makayla Bruno. The boys team members are Christopher Arrizubieta, Carson Parkinson, Hoak Corgatelli, Daryn Provence and Kasen Hohnstein.
Strand placed first, shooting a 68. Arrizubieta shot a 100 for second.