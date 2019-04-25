The snow has finally melted from the Challis Golf Course and the newly formed Challis High School Golf Club has competed in its first tournaments of the season.
On a cold and windy April 10, the teams competed in the Sugar Salem Tournament at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg against nine schools — Sugar Salem, Madison, Star Valley, South Fremont, North Fremont, Teton, Ririe, Salmon and Mackay. The Challis Lady Vikings placed second and the Challis boys came in fourth. Kelli Ann Strand was the individual winner in the girls’ division and Lane Strand was the boys’ individual winner.
On April 17 the teams traveled to Salmon Golf Course to play against Salmon, Ririe and Sugar Salem. The Challis boys won the tournament and the girls were second. Kelli Ann Strand shot a 3 under par 71 to lead the girls and Lane Strand shot 78 to win the individual boys’ title. Nick Dizes shot a 90 for second place.
Coach Kari Smith said she is pleased with the teams’ early accomplishments.