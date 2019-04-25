CHS_GolfApril25.jpg

Challis High School golf team assistant coach Eric Strand and team members Carson Parkinson, Nicholas Dizes, Carson Ammar, Chris Arrizubieta, Lane Strand, Blaine Ammar, Jazmine Rivera, Syrena Ziegler, Kelli Ann Strand and Jessi Farr, along with coach Kari Smith, are hitting the links hard this spring.

 CHS golf team photo

The snow has finally melted from the Challis Golf Course and the newly formed Challis High School Golf Club has competed in its first tournaments of the season.

On a cold and windy April 10, the teams competed in the Sugar Salem Tournament at Teton Lakes Golf Course in Rexburg against nine schools — Sugar Salem, Madison, Star Valley, South Fremont, North Fremont, Teton, Ririe, Salmon and Mackay. The Challis Lady Vikings placed second and the Challis boys came in fourth. Kelli Ann Strand was the individual winner in the girls’ division and Lane Strand was the boys’ individual winner.

On April 17 the teams traveled to Salmon Golf Course to play against Salmon, Ririe and Sugar Salem. The Challis boys won the tournament and the girls were second. Kelli Ann Strand shot a 3 under par 71 to lead the girls and Lane Strand shot 78 to win the individual boys’ title. Nick Dizes shot a 90 for second place.

Coach Kari Smith said she is pleased with the teams’ early accomplishments.

